New touring superleggera arese rh95

The company describes the design of the Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 as an evolution of the ‘Streamline’ concept, initially introduced with the Disco Volante Coupé. Furthermore, the Arese RH95 is his first mid-engined car.

As part of the firm’s AERO line, the new sports car is based on the Ferrari 488 Pista, while also offers an impact redesign. The opening of the doors is scissor-type, a detail that provides easier access to the cabin and generally good visibility. The company also claims that the interior ergonomics make it a suitable model for everyday use.

To keep the weight as low as possible, and therefore the best performance on the road, the whole body is made of carbon fiber. Each piece of CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) is produced under vacuum at 120 degrees Celsius, thus ensuring maximum precision and quality, and the best weight-stiffness ratio.

“The Arese RH95 it is another milestone in Touring history, 95 years after it was founded, ”said Salvatore Stranci, Touring Superleggera CEO. “Once again we demonstrate our ability to innovate, by adopting cutting-edge construction materials and techniques.”

Beneath the graceful silhouette, there is a 4.2-liter V8 block that delivers 720 horsepower and 770 Newton-meters of torque at 3,000 rpm; figures that slightly exceed what the Ferrari 488 Pista offers as standard. That suggests a modification of parts and management of the original engine. The company says it redesigned the donor car to handle the new body loads and other details.

Each of the 18 specimens scheduled for production will be thoroughly tested to ensure quality before final delivery to the owner.

