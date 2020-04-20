        New to the Mac? Let’s learn the basics of the Mac App Store

If this is our first time with a Mac, one of the apps that we should first familiarize ourselves with is the Mac App Store. This app store, like the App Store on our iPhone or iPad, is where we go to download and buy applications. We will recognize the Mac App Store in our Dock, the application bar at the bottom of the screen, its icon is blue with a white A inside.

Moving around the Mac App Store

The Mac App Store is divided into several sections And all of them are found in the sidebar that we see on the left of the window. There appears discover, arcade, create, work, play, develop, categories and updates. We can click on any section to access it.

At the top of this sidebar we see the search, where we can search for apps by name or function. “Photo Retouching” or “Pixelmator Pro” will present interesting results. To finish, at the bottom, we find our name and photo, this section gives us access to our account.

Once we enter the section that interests us, we will direct our attention to the right side of the screen. The organization is very simple, as we scroll down we find different sections, for example Apps and games that we love or Edit all kinds of images. To explore all the apps in a section we use the arrows that appear to the right or left of it or we click on See all to the right of the section name to see the full list of apps it contains.

Some sections contain videos so that we can get to know the app better at a glance, while others only show your name and an icon or a small article where the editorial team of the App Store presents the app.

Note that the Categories and Updates sections are different from the rest. In the first, once inside, we are offered a list of app categories to choose from to explore the paid top and free top. We will see the updates in a moment.

The apps on the Mac App Store

All the apps in the Mac App Store, through the button next to their name, show their price or if we have already bought them. Let’s see it in detail:

The first app (Microsoft OneNote) shows the Get button, this means that we have not purchased this app and that we can do it for free.

The second app (Good Notes 5) shows € 8.99, which also means that we have not yet purchased this app and that we can do it, this time paying € 8.99.

Another app (Bear -Private Notepad) shows a cloud with a down arrow, this indicates that we have already purchased this app and that we can download it whenever we want without any extra payment.

Finally, we see the text Purchases within the app next to the Get button in some apps. This indicates that, although the app is free, since it does not show any amount, we will have to pay within it to access certain functions or services. Paid apps can also offer in-app purchases.

When we see a list of apps we can do two things. The first is to touch the button, either Get, its price or the little cloud, to purchase or download the app. The second is to tap on your name (or icon) to access to the information complete. Let’s look at this second option.

In the image above we find the information of the iMovie app. All apps on the Mac App Store show the same information and distributed in exactly the same way. We find the following:

The name of the application, the category to which it belongs, in this case Photo and video, the name of the developer, which we can click to see more of its apps, the price and the share button.

The ratings it has, if it has been selected by the editorial team or has an award, the position it occupies within its category and the recommended age.

Multiple screenshots and, in some cases, videos.

The explanation of what the app does, its website and the support page.

Ratings and reviews, where we are shown all the reviews that customers have left. We can touch See all to see the full list.

What’s New shows us what changes we found in the latest version, the date it was released, and the version number. We can tap on Version History to see the full list.

The technical sheet shows us the developer, the size of the app, the category, the compatibility with other devices, the languages, the age, the copyright, if there are in-app purchases and gives us access to the privacy policy. of the app.

In the compatibility section we usually find In family, which indicates that we can share the same purchase with all family members.

Finally we find more apps from the same developer.

Updates and account

The Updates tab, as its name indicates, allows us to update the apps that we have installed. How? Easy, in the Update tab we touch Update next to the name of the app o Update all to update all apps at the same time. If we want to activate automatic updates we simply click on the App Store menu and choose Preferences … Later we activate Automatic update.

To access our account, touch the name and photo that appear at the bottom of the window. Upon entering we found a list of all the apps we have bought. We can touch the button in the form of a little cloud to re-download any of them. In addition, we can touch Redeem Gift Card and enter the code to add the balance of a gift card to our account and then use it to buy applications.

In general, the Mac App Store is the place where we go to acquire the applications that we use on our Mac. As we have seen, she looks very much like her little sister on our iPhone or iPad, but it has some small differences.

