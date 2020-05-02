WWE has announced a new title match for PPV Money in The Bank 2020. This is a fight for the SmackDown tag team championships.

New starting match at Money in The Bank

Fatal 4-Way Match for SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. Fight House Party vs. Morrison & Miz vs. The Forgotten Sons.

Will we have new tag team champions at WWE MITB 2020 or will The New Day retain the championships?

WWE MITB 2020 card

Money in the Bank ladder match female: Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella.

Money in the Bank ladder match male: Daniel Bryan vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. a fighter to be determined

Apollo Crews was originally part of the fight, but was injured in a bout against Andrade for the USA championship.

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

