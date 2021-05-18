New thriller for Russell Crowe, ‘Poker Face’

The ubiquitous all-rounder Russell Crowe (‘Two Nice Guys’) has signed on to star in a twisted new thriller titled ‘Poker Face’. Deadline alerts us to this new project of the actor that will have the direction of veteran Gary Fleder (‘The jury’) and a script by Stephen M. Coates (‘John Doe: The vigilante’).

The story will show Crowe as Jake, a tech billionaire who gathers his childhood friends on his sprawling Miami estate for what he says is a high-stakes game of poker. But it is much more than that: given his varied relationship with most players, the master strategist has devised an elaborate scheme to do justice to them. But what he hasn’t counted on is a dangerous home invader who shows up at his mansion.

The actor, who recently starred in the Derrick Borte film ‘Wild’, will be next year in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, a new MCU movie starring Chris Hemsworth to direct Taika Waititi and hit theaters on May 6.