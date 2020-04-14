An investigation by The Washington Post revealed that US embassy officials warned of security flaws in a Chinese laboratory.

Notimex –

U.S.- Officials from the embassy of U.S in China warned in 2018 about the lack of security in a laboratory in Wuhan where was he studying coronavirus in bats, an investigation by The Washington Post revealed Tuesday.

The cables of the State Department warnings have raised new conjecture about the possible origin of the coronavirusAlthough there is no conclusive evidence yet.

Since January 2018, U.S. officials have repeatedly visited the Virology Institute of Wuhan (WIV), after which they sent two official warnings to Washington about “risky studies” in bats.

The American delegation was made up of Jamison Fouss, the Consul General of Wuhan, and Rick Switzer, environment, science and technology counselor at the embassy. The diplomatic cables, classified as sensitive, were obtained by the Post.

In them, the functionaries proposed more attention and help to the laboratory from WIV. In the first cable they warned that the work of the laboratory on coronavirus of bat and its possible human transmission posed a risk of a new pandemic similar to SARS.

“During interactions with scientists in the WIV laboratory, they noted that the new laboratory has a severe shortage of adequately trained technicians and researchers needed to operate this high containment laboratory safely,” says the January 19, 2018 message. .



In the messages, the embassy also argues that U.S should provide more support to laboratory of WuhanThe disease studied had been shown to be transmissible to humans.

However, according to the newspaper’s investigation, the government of U.S it did not provide additional assistance to the laboratories. The Post also points out that within the administration of U.S already wondering if an accident in the laboratory of Wuhan It could be the origin of the pandemic.