Venezuelan singer-songwriter Corina Smith joins Puerto Rican urban performer Lyanno in her new song “Te Voy A Extrañar”, which premieres this Friday under the Rimas Music label, achieving an explosive ensemble that perfectly combines rhythm and feeling.

Corina Smith and Lyanno, belonging to the new urban generation, were inspired to create a theme that tells the story of two ex-boyfriends who end their relationship, but have not yet been able to forgive themselves.

Corina Smith began creating the song without knowing that it would become one of her most relevant collaborations. Meanwhile, Lyanno after listening to the demo of the song immediately identified with the message and prepared his part.

“‘Te Voy A Extrañar’ has the two points of view of ex-boyfriends, tells a very common situation in which they cannot be forgiven, and they accept that the relationship has to end,” says the artist. So Corina and Lyanno feel that it is a song with a real message.

“Te Voy A Extrañar”, already available on all digital platforms, was produced by José Nicael Arroyo, known as Nicael; Rafael Salcedo alias Neneto and Pablo C. Fuentes nicknamed Bifi; the latter worked with Corina Smith and Lyanno in the composition of the theme. About the rhythm of the song, Corina indicates that she differs from the rest because she is a “dancehall, melancholic with attitude”.

The music video for “Te Voy A Extrañar”, which can be seen by fans of the genre on Corina Smith’s YouTube channel, was filmed at various locations in Miami and directed by José Saramago.

The same, in charge of the production house Filmheads, presents images alluding to past encounters between two ex-boyfriends, -interpreted by Corina Smith and Lyanno-, with an effect of dark and intense red and black tones, which imparts more drama to the history. This is how it is perceived in the unexpected end of the video.

.