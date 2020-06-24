Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

In a few months, Xbox Series X, the new Microsoft console, will debut. Much of the specifications of this console are already known, but it is striking that the company could be working on another model, Lockhart, which would have less power (4 Teraflops), less size, but would be more economical. Microsoft has not confirmed this system, but official information from the company seems to indicate that it is a reality and that it is a matter of time before it is revealed.

The clues come from a new Twitter user account TitleOS (XB1: HexDecimal), who has just published that in the Xbox development kit reference is made to Lockhart, the code name of the alleged economic model of Xbox Series X, which when it appeared it will be called Xbox Series S.

According to the information shared by the user, it is read that in the Microsoft June update, the Scarlett development kit (Xbox Series X) would support the default modes, AnacondaProfiling and LockhartProfiling, although he warns that the capture of GPU it could fail in LockhartProfiling mode if the title is using all available memory.

In case you missed it: Unofficial information indicates that some Microsoft employees are already testing Xbox Series S.

What do we know about Lockhart or Xbox Series S?

As you can see, the above does not confirm the launch of Xbox Series S, but it does give reason to think that Microsoft will soon reveal the system. In fact, information circulates that it is a matter of time for this to happen, since the company would only be waiting for its price to be defined to formally present it.

It is important to say that while there is no official information surrounding a second model of the next-generation console from Microsoft, Phil Spencer has suggested that Xbox Series X will not be their only available system later this year.

In addition, many would not be surprised that Microsoft reveals a cheaper version of Xbox Series X, especially since Sony, its direct competitor, has already announced that it will put on sale 2 models of PlayStation 5, one with support for discs and another completely digital. Thus, Microsoft is likely to opt for this format as well to reduce costs in producing the unconfirmed model.

More proof of Lockhart, this time from the XDK / GDK release notes for June 2020. pic.twitter.com/hulDoC9owv – TitleOS (@ XB1_HexDecimal) June 24, 2020

What do you think of this information? Do you think Microsoft is launching an inexpensive Xbox Series X model? When do you think it will be revealed? Tell us in the comments.

You should know that Microsoft will very soon reveal more information about the titles it plans to launch on the next generation of consoles, so it is very likely that the Xbox Series S will be unveiled at this event. If you want to know more about the new console Microsoft, we invite you to check this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source