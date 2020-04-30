Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list appropriate hand hygiene as one of the best defenses against the spread of germs. Proper hand hygiene involves washing your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds and drying them thoroughly. In addition, both organizations list hot air dryers as an effective way to dry their hands.

This press release includes multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005989/en/

New Test Results Prove XLERATORs with HEPA Filtration System Removes 99,999 Percent of Viruses from the Airstream. Proper Hand Hygiene Top Defense Against Spread of Germs.

The XLERATOR® hand dryer has been proven to completely dry your hands in just 8 seconds, according to the UL Global Environmental Product Category Rules (PCR) testing standards. Now, a new study offers more information on how HEPA filtration can contribute to hand hygiene. New viral filtration efficiency tests conducted by LMS Technologies have found that the XLERATOR® and XLERATORsync® hand dryers with HEPA filtration systems remove 99.999% of viruses from the air stream.

“In these unprecedented times, the health and well-being of our customers is our primary concern and it was important to confirm how our products interact with viruses,” said William Gagnon, vice president of sales and marketing at Excel Dryer. “These results provide peace of mind to the public and our customers regarding the use of the hand dryer, especially now, at a time when washing and drying hands properly is essential.”

This latest test challenged XLERATOR HEPA filtration systems, with approximately 380 million viruses ranging in size from 16.5 to 604.3 nanometers. In the end, the HEPA filtration system removed 99.999% of the viruses.

Of the results, the president of LMS Technologies, Al Vatine, said: “The virus used in the test represents all viruses, such as the coronavirus, in terms of size, or how they would react to the filter. I can confidently disclose the effectiveness of the XLERATORs with HEPA filtration systems. If it can do this effectively in an enhanced, virus-infused scenario, it can certainly offer effective filtering in real-world scenarios. ”

XLERATOR hand dryers with HEPA filtration systems provide a more hygienic hand drying experience and environment when compared to bathrooms with paper towels. This non-contact hand hygiene solution eliminates the many unnecessary points of contact that accompany the use of paper towels as a drying method, including handling during manufacture, transportation, storage, replenishment and, once used, the removal of germ-laden residues. By reducing contact points, the risk of transferring germs also decreases.

“Now more than ever, hygiene has become a global concern,” added Gagnon. “With the latest test results, we can report that when it comes to public health, you are in good hands with XLERATOR.”

About Excel Dryer, Inc.

Excel Dryer has been manufacturing the best hand dryers produced in America for over 50 years. The family-owned and operated company revolutionized the industry with the patented invention of the XLERATOR ® hand dryer, which created the high-speed, energy-saving hand dryer category and set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. Excel Dryer is proud to offer the best customer service and to manufacture hygienic, economical and sustainable products that people can trust. With availability to be distributed worldwide, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives, which accounts for more than 5,000 distributors worldwide. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.

The original language text of this advertisement is the official authorized version. Translations are provided only as a facility and should refer to the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that has a legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005989/en/

Contact:

Lisa Twarog or Michelle Abdow

(Office) 413-787-1133

ltwarog@marketmentors.com

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

See too:

The players who most devalued in the no games period

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

