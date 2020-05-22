We already have here the new Tenet trailer in Spanish. Get ready for a new adventure in the purest Christopher Nolan style.

This year it will hit theaters, if the coronavirus pandemic allows it, Tenet, the new film brought to the world by the filmmaker Christopher Nolan, known for movies like Origin or The Dark Knight trilogy of Batman. It is a story that, like happened with Origen, promises to shake the viewer’s mind with force to make him formulate theories of all kinds as the film progresses. And a good example of this is the last trailer for the film that we have had.

Fortnite has been the showcase chosen by Warner to launch the new tenet trailer. The players of the Battle Royale were able to enjoy a preview of this new preview of the film that will star Robert Pattinson and John David Washington.

As we can see in the trailer, and if you do not want to see it better, do not continue reading, the relativism of time will play a crucial role in the plot of Tenet. Although it will not be about time travel in the style of Back to the Future, but “temporal regression”.

In this way, Christopher Nolan intends that Tenet return the viewer to moments when they will not be able to lose any detail of what is shown on the screen, because any insignificant detail can influence the plot. Tenet is intended to debut this summer. In fact, Christopher Nolan wants it to be the first blockbuster to be released to encourage audiences to attend theaters. Of course financially, Warner He has his qualms.

Do you want to see what Tenet has in store for us? Do you think it will be released this summer?

