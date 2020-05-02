This platform has already been made available to public administrations, companies, NGOs and international organizations

A platform designed by researchers from the Spanish University of Malaga and based on geographic information systems (GIS) It allows to know where the coronavirus is and even how it moves.

Using a warlike simile, the researcher María Jesús Perles has stated: “it’s about knowing where the enemy is hiding, how much ammunition you have and what routes you use to get around. The information makes the difference between going out to shoot into the air blindfolded or doing it with a strategy, a map and a telescopic sight. “

This platform it has already been made available to public administrations, companies, ngos and international organizations and it is being used, in addition to Spain, in several provinces of Argentina to calculate risks and improve the management of the pandemic.

The answer designed by the University of Malaga uses the technology of the multinational Esri, specialized in geographic information systems and whose systems They are used by various international organizations, armies, administrations and NGOs to combat the crisis caused by the new coronavirus.

Professor María Jesús Perles, head of the UMA Risk Analysis research team, said that this platform offers data with a high level of detail on the spatio-temporal behavior of contagion throughout the territory and that this information is essential to act effectively against the virus.

The platform it is nourished by basic data (always anonymous) on the domicile and date of affection of those affected but accessible to researchers with a series of conditions, and after complex processing and analysis, they allow the generation of maps on which to calculate risks and make decisions.

