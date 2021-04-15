New technology could make in vitro fertilization safer

One technique would create oocytes from other cells in the body 1:32

(CNN Business) – IVF has transformed the lives of millions of people by helping them have children. But leaving frozen embryos and eggs in the care of a fertility clinic involves risks, so they are not without disaster.

In 2018, 4,000 eggs and embryos were lost at an Ohio fertility clinic due to a malfunctioning freezer. There have even been cases of embryos transferred to the wrong mother.

These events are not common, but when they do occur, they can be catastrophic, and human error is often a factor.

Now a New York-based company claims to have developed technology that will help prevent future tragedies. Joshua Abram, co-founder and co-CEO of TMRW, says the company’s mission is to automate in vitro fertilization management and storage practices to keep “embryos and eggs used in in vitro fertilization completely safe … while protecting cells most precious in life.

Quick freeze

The vitrification process, a method of rapidly freezing eggs and embryos to around -196 degrees Celsius for long-term storage, has become the industry standard for the past decade.

According to Abram, this “cryopreservation” method has revolutionized the potential of in vitro fertilization by giving women “greater control over their fertile years.”

The problem, he says, is that the supporting infrastructure has not kept pace. Tissue storage and management practices have remained largely unchanged for decades, he says, with cases of hand-labeled samples and customer data stored in insecure systems.

In response, TMRW, whose commercial launch took place in February and has raised $ 60 million in funding, created what it claims to be the world’s first automated platform for the management, identification and storage of frozen embryos and eggs.

The TMRW system incorporates radio frequency identification (RFID) chips into the tubes used to store eggs and embryos. This allows samples to be identified and tracked with complete precision, avoiding any possible confusion, says Abram.

The tubes are stored in liquid nitrogen in a “cryobot” tank equipped with sensors that detect even the smallest changes. Variations in temperature and power consumption, for example, could indicate a problem. Possible mishaps are identified before frozen tissues are affected, the company says. Patient data is kept safe by military-grade data encryption.

Peace of mind

Dr. William Schoolcraft, founder and medical director of CCRM, a fertility and IVF company with 25 clinics in the United States, has piloted TMRW’s technology for the past six months, using donated samples. He says the tests, designed to assess whether tissue survival was “at least as good as our current technology,” were successful.

The responsibility of running a fertility clinic is a bit like “flying an airplane,” she said. “It’s great when everything is going well, but when things go wrong, it’s a total disaster.”

Schoolcraft says CCRM’s current safety measures, which are typical for many fertility clinics, involve visual inspections of storage tanks for indicators of liquid nitrogen leaks, such as condensation and frost buildup. Also, if the temperature in a tank rises considerably, endangering stored tissues, an alarm triggers automated phone calls to different staff members, until someone answers.

The TMRW system is attractive in that it offers constant and automated monitoring, with the ability to detect potential failures in storage devices much earlier than humans could. TMRW also offers additional levels of security when it comes to identifying and tracking tissues, says Schoolcraft. The CCRM plans to roll out the platform in all of its clinics by the end of the year, so it hopes that worry will no longer keep it awake.

The ‘baby boom’

TMRW launches into an established and growing industry. Each year more than half a million babies are born by in vitro fertilization and significant growth is expected. Market research firm Grand View Research predicts that the global market will be worth $ 33.9 billion in 2028.

Other pioneering companies in advanced in vitro fertilization techniques are the Danish CooperSurgical, which uses artificial intelligence to improve genetic testing of embryos, and the Israeli Embryonics, which claims that its artificial intelligence can more accurately predict the probability of success in implantation from videos of embryo development sequences.

Abram claims that TMRW operates on a subscription revenue model, providing its hardware to clinics at no cost and charging a fee per patient per month. Patients will have to pay between $ 25-30 more per month. This is “a reasonable cost” to avoid potential disaster from egg or embryo loss, Schoolcraft says.

TMRW says its technology is already in operation at two clinics in the United States and expects to be operating in 30 more by the end of the year. The company is in the process of regulatory approval in the UK and Europe. The company expects to open a showroom in London later this year and expand to Europe in 2022, says Abram.