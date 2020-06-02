Mobile development has gained momentum in recent years with the advancement of IoT and ultra-connected devices. On the other hand, desktop applications are still essential, especially for companies and industries. Thus, being able to create native applications that run on multiple platforms and operating systems is a great differentiator for any developer. The good news is that new technologies are coming on the market to contribute to the productivity of developers, also favoring end users, who now have lighter applications, which run on their various devices, consume less memory and perform better.

Embarcadero (a division of Idera, Inc.), a provider of tools for developing multiplatform applications, has just launched RAD Studio 10.4 Sydney, including Delphi and C ++ Builder. Among the highlights of the new version is Code Insight based on LSP (Language Server Protocol), which allows standardizing the communication between RAD Studio Code Editor processes and the Delphi language server. The feature helps the developer to speed up code completion, identify errors more accurately and reduce the memory needed to analyze large projects with millions of lines of code.

Another highlight is quality and performance. In total, more than 1,000 improvements were made until reaching the new version. Embarcadero’s senior product manager, Marco Cantu, called the launch “the most significant update to RAD Studio in years.” The Sydney version provides significant enhancements for Windows 10 VCL (Visual Component Library), multi-device development and developer productivity, which optimizes application performance, while reducing the time spent on developing and maintaining code.

Its award-winning VCL for Windows 10 received major updates and gained new high DPI support for custom applications. Now, developers can use multiple styles of VCL in different forms, in a single application, or in different visual controls on the same form. This includes support by style, using any element with the platform’s default theme, and allows developers to use third-party non-custom controls in a custom VCL application. Additional features include integration with Microsoft’s Edge browser, based on Chromium, and expanded C ++ compilers and debuggers for Windows 10.

“We are committed to keeping RAD Studio the most productive and high-performing native application development tool. Version 10.4 primarily reinforces our technological leadership in native development for Windows desktops,” says Atanas Popov, General Manager at Embarcadero Technologies.

RAD Studio 10.4 also adds new support for custom managed records for Delphi record types. The Delphi language allows for more complex record types and class-like features that can include properties and methods (including constructors), class properties, class methods, class fields and nested types. Custom-managed records allow developers to customize how records are created, copied and destroyed, by writing the code to be executed in each of these steps.

In addition, Delphi memory management is now unified across mobile, desktop and server platforms, using the classic implementation of object memory management. Compared to automatic reference counting (ARC), it offers better compatibility with existing code and simpler coding for components, libraries and end-user applications.

“At the same time as we are seeing an increase in the popularity of Delphi, we are introducing new features for the language that allow developers to create connected applications across platforms with significantly less coding effort. Improving Delphi’s productivity and scalability is and always will be product priority, “said Cantu.

Version 10.4 continues to support the development of multiple devices with FireMonkey enhancements, including the implementation of Metal 2 GPU driver support for macOS and iOS, Apple API updates, Windows API updates, enhanced FMXLinux integration for editions Enterprise and Architect and more.

Finally, another novelty of IDE is the unified installer for online and offline installations using Embarcadero’s GetIt package manager, which allows users to select an initial set of RAD Studio features to install, add or remove the any time, via an Internet connection or ISO image.

