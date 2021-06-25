New technique based on stem cells to make artificial organs

A novel line of research in which notable advances have recently been made is focused on finding ways to exploit the capacity of human cells to generate tissues by themselves. Those biomaterials could prove useful in making vital organs in the laboratory.

The work is carried out by a team of scientists from the Department of Histology of the University of Granada (UGR) in Spain.

Researchers are mainly focused on taking advantage of the interaction of stem cells such as those of the umbilical cord, adipose tissue, dental pulp or bone marrow. These scientists have also worked with cartilage or skin.

“The objective is to take medical advantage of the biomaterial that the cells themselves generate. We characterize each of the cells and their behavior under certain conditions to detail how the tissues they generate can be used ”, details Daniel Durand Herrera, researcher at the Department of Histology at the UGR.

The cellular ability to produce biomaterials can have major medical implications.

“This gives us the opportunity to choose and establish a range of possibilities, to have a biological bank to manufacture a kidney, a liver or skin through the work of generating micro-tissues that cells make”, Durand Herrera details.

From stem cells, it is feasible to obtain biomaterials with which to generate large tissues and finally artificial organs. (Image: UGR)

At the moment, the different techniques that exist to generate and obtain these micro-fabrics are diverse and present a number of advantages and disadvantages. “However, the technique that we choose is precisely one that represents greater simplicity and low cost, in addition to allowing reproducibility and control over the micro-fabrics generated, however there are still details to be perfected to achieve the large scale that is required,” he explains. the principal investigator of this study. (Source: UGR)