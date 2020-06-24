Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Halo Infinite is one of the most anticipated projects in the entire industry, so it’s unfortunate that we don’t know much about it. Luckily that will change soon and it seems that 343 Industries wants us to be prepared for this. We say this since it released a mysterious new teaser that excited fans a lot as it seems to be related to the new game.

Through the official Halo Twitter account, 343 Industries shared a video that lasts just over 1 minute. In it we can see a voice message that suddenly arrives at a terminal to the degree that the system considers it an anomaly.

« The hour is drawing near. Forces occupy The Ring. Within others, it will be within our control. Humanity will burn. His blatant rebellion will be nothing more than a memory. No more prophets, no more lies. We are together, brothers, to the end. We are his inheritance, we are his legacy, we are The Banished, ”says the message 343 Industries shared.

The audio seems to indicate that Atroix, leader of the Banished, will be back in the next installment of Halo. The most interesting thing is that it seems that The Banished are ready to conquer everything.

Do you want to listen to the teaser? Then we do not tell you more and we present it to you below:

SIGNAL DETECTED pic.twitter.com/LNQcoc4spA – Halo (@Halo) June 24, 2020

It should be mentioned that, at no time, 343 Industries has revealed that this teaser is related to Halo Infinite. That being said, more details of the game are coming soon, so it would make sense for them to start releasing this kind of clues to raise the hype for the new game.

The community was excited by the Halo news

It’s not every day we hear from Halo and this is why the community reacted positively to the release of this footage.

In fact, the fans on Twitter did not wait and soon filled the tweet with answers in which they showed their emotion. There are those who even assure that this audio was so effective in raising their emotion that it even gave them goose bumps.

Here are some of the reactions from the Halo community:

This gave me insane chills, No more Prophets No more lies – UberNick (@UberNick_) June 24, 2020

ALL ABOARD THE BANISHED HYPE TRAIN pic.twitter.com/DB7NgR4lZ7 – kc🦈BLM✊🏾 (@chaosezy) June 24, 2020

pic.twitter.com/XUEbvpe77h – KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) June 24, 2020

Let’s go! Halo Infinite marketing is beginning !! Can’t wait for July! WE ARE THE BANISHED pic.twitter.com/JTwGqMn4a3 – Chief Canuck (@ChiefCanuck) June 24, 2020

And you, what do you think about this teaser? Are you excited for Halo Infinite? Tell us in the comments.

Halo Infinite will arrive in late 2020 on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. You can know more about this expected FPS by clicking here.