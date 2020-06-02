Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

As of last Monday, June 1, digital services in much of Latin America began to be directly affected by the payment of sales taxes, a legal charge that had long been exempted and that governments and Traditional trade participants accused of being uncompetitive.

Thus, some companies such as PlayStation have already begun to enforce this payment in several countries in the southern cone region, including the tax at the end of each purchase that must be paid to the corresponding Ministries of Finance of each country.

With the measure already underway, it is now possible to see a significant increase in the value of games to the final consumer, having to be the one who pays for them.

For example, despite the fact that games with a lower volume of money pay equivalent less taxes on a percentage basis, it will be the most expensive or launch games that will have to increase their value considerably, in some cases exceeding $ 80 or $ 100 on versions specials.

What has happened?

Due to new tax reforms, digital services will now begin to apply the Value Added Tax (VAT), which seeks the obligation to impose digital services.

This measure will involve a 19% increase in Chile and 16% in Mexico and it will be added to the total. This increase will have implications, not only in subscription services, but also in product sales.

Sony’s response

In order to meet this requirement, as of June 1, 2020, the PlayStation® Store began to collect VAT on its products / services in Chile.

“It is not a charge imposed by PlayStation, but a tax that the government demands”

From Tarreo, we went to look for some games directly at the store to check that indeed, the tax is already being collected and leads to games like The Last of Us: Part II in its Deluxe edition since 69.99 at 83.29.

PlayStation Store CL

PlayStation Store CL

