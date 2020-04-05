The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at Wrestlemania 36

Wrestlemania 36 | The Japanese have been able to turn around battles that seemed impossible. Without going further, they beat Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch (possibly two of the best fighters of this era) in a TLC match just a few months ago.

It must be said, the Women’s Tag Team Championships are not defending themselves often. The disappearance of the Ilconics map and Mandy Rose’s story with Otis they have left the Kabuki with little competition.

In this scenario a couple appears that at first seemed clear that it would not last. Everything indicated that Nikki Cross would be an instrument of Little Miss Bliss for a few months until he betrayed her. However, they have carved out a niche for themselves in the tag team division and now seem to be aiming for the top.

Wrestlemania 36 live

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross recover their titles

After their first reign as champions, it seemed impossible for Alexa and Nikki to regain their titles. But tonight, they did it again by beating the Kabuki Warriors and are the first women to win their second reign as champions.

For Asuka comes a new loss at Wrestlemania. The first occurred with Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 34, which we were able to relive on GOAL this afternoon. That defeat marked the end of the Japanese undefeated streak since she was in WWE NXT until then.

Will Asuka and Kairi Sane regain titles in pairs? Will they be involved in new rivalries? It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the Japanese.

