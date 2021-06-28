new tablets and a new speaker with display

MWC 2021. Since last year, during the period of confinement, many people decided to opt for tablets as your main work and leisure device, both to watch series, movies, streams, play games, and even work or study. And it is that although we are recovering more and more normality, Lenovo has focused its bet of this Mobile World Congress 2021 on rediscovering the mobile experiences that these devices offer us within today’s hybrid lifestyle and connected smart homes.

Thus, the Asian company has taken advantage of this international scenario to present its latest smart devices capable of restoring balance through solid multi-function performance: with the new Yoga Tab 13 and Yoga Tab 11 tablets, Lenovo Tab P11 Plus, new versions of the Lenovo M7 and M8, and its new version of the speaker and smart watch Lenovo Smart Clock 2, optimized to transform our bedside table.

Yoga Tab 13 and Yoga Tab 11

Without a doubt the most interesting announcement was the arrival of these new premium Yoga Tab tablets, which come under two models with 13 and 11-inch screens that, although they have many similarities in terms of their design, hide more than notable differences in terms of their internal hardware.

Starting with the Yoga Tab 13, we find a Snapdragon 870 SoC processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB storage depending on your configuration, which will back up your large 13-inch LCD screen with 2,160 x 1,350 pixel resolutions It supports Dolby Vision and covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. In addition, designed for intensive daily use, Lenovo ensures that its 10,000 mAh battery is capable of lasting up to 12 hours on a single charge.

On the other hand, the Yoga Tab 11 comes in WiFi only and LTE configurations, which is the first major departure from the WiFi-only Yoga Tab 13, also highlighting Qualcomm’s dismissal in favor of a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, or the presence of two configurations of RAM and storage between 4 and 128 GB or 8 and 256 GB. Unsurprisingly, the display on the Yoga Tab 11 will offer not only a smaller size, but also a lower resolution than the Yoga Tab 13, with an output of 2000 x 1200 pixels. Finally, according to Lenovo, its 7,700 mAh battery will be capable of reaching up to 15 hours on a full charge.

However, we will still find several common features, such as the anti-fingerprint coating on your screen, or its curious foot-on-handle system, It also doubles as a sturdy hanging hook, and its innovative round-edged design allows for multiple modes and tilted positions for true hands-free viewing in any room.

In this way, we can support these tablets on their base in landscape mode to watch videos in the bedroom, hang them from a hook on the door to keep it in view or simply tilt it to type, write and draw with the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus. , make video calls or record our own videos thanks to its 8 megapixel front camera shared in both models.

Lenovo’s Latest Android Tablets include the debut of Google Entertainment Space, the new home of leisure thanks to all the free and paid leisure services we are used to. To access the best smart home experience, it will only be necessary to ask Google Assistant 4 to play our favorite songs through a voice command that the dual microphones of the tablet will pick up.

Although the new Yoga Tab are not only intended for use in entertainment, but also offer great utility in facilitating work. For example, those who need to view more content simultaneously can use it as a second super-portable screen, connecting it to their computer using the included micro-HDMI to USB cable.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

Continuing like this for the rest of the models presented, those who seek a sophisticated look without sacrificing experience, may choose to the new Lenovo Tab P11 Plus in dual tone, which will hit the market with a high-end 11-inch screen (2000 x 1200 pixels) and a powerful four-speaker stereo audio system and Dolby Atmos Available in portrait, landscape, or headphone mode.

Driven an eight-core CPU using the latest ARM technology, this tablet provides excellent browsing and gaming experiences thanks to its G90T chipset, MediaTek’s flagship, and memory up to 6 GB. Thanks to its extraordinary capacity of up to 12 hours of streaming you will be able to watch complete seasons of your favorite series, to enjoy leisure day and night. The optional Lenovo Keyboard Pack provides enhanced experience and productivity.

Lenovo Tab M7 and Tab M8

On the other hand, Lenovo has also launched the third generation of its renewed Android devices for all audiences, the new Lenovo Tab M7 and Lenovo Tab M8, as well as an additional model designed to optimize the Google Assistant environmental mode thanks to the smart charging station Smart Charging Station available on select models.

With a sleek metal body construction and maximum mobility, and a wide offering of multiple memory options, these affordable devices are ideal for controlling your smart home from anywhere in the home.







Lenovo Smart Clock 2

Improving the experience of your first model, the new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 It is the ideal complement to any bedside table (without spy camera, to guarantee privacy). This watch offers other additional optimized capabilities, such as its optional wireless charger base that adapts while charging to provide soft nighttime ambient lighting at the base of the watch.

Created for the bedroom or anywhere else you need a clock that does it all, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2’s improved design, seamless connection, and compact body fit into any environment, with an exterior finished in a soft, organic-looking fabric. three possible elegant and neutral shades black, dark blue gray.

This smart speaker’s wireless charging point eliminates clutter and cables by combining a night light, stereo radio, charging station, and voice assistant. Eliminate distractions from ringing phones and energy-sapping incoming emails as you prepare for your night’s rest.

Make up time to manage your smart home while checking Google Photos on its 4-inch full-color touchscreen, filling the room with calm music and soothing sounds to reflect on the day. Facilitate more pleasant dreams by choosing one of the updated dark design interfaces or the new screen off option; Choose your ideal smart alarm settings to start your day on the right foot.

You can also see when the next meeting starts, find out about the traffic situation, check the name of an artist in your playlist at a glance or ask Google Assistant to inform you of the weather forecast.