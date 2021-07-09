New system for early detection of tumor cells

A new system has been devised for the early identification of tumor-specific genetic markers and the quantification of cancer cells following response to drug treatments.

This system has been developed and patented by the company Altum Sequencing, a startup in the biotechnology sector that is part of the Business Incubation and Acceleration and Industrial Doctorate programs of the Carlos III University of Madrid (UC3M) in Spain.

This technology identifies patients with cancer diseases at high risk of relapse, by quantifying residual cancer cells after therapy. The method developed by Altum is applicable to any type of tumor and is capable of detecting, through a blood sample, one tumor cell out of 100,000 healthy cells. “It is an ultrasensitive technique that quantifies cancer-specific nucleic acids in blood samples, which makes it possible to know the level of disease at all times through a non-invasive test,” says Santiago Barrio, CEO of Altum Sequencing.

The quantification of cancer cells remaining after a therapy makes it possible to anticipate relapses and adjust subsequent treatments in a personalized way, reducing mortality levels. “On the other hand, this system enables the development of more and better drugs and avoids the use of unnecessary therapies, which also reduces healthcare costs,” says Barrio.

Cancer is the third leading cause of death in the world today. In 2020, 2.7 million people in the European Union were diagnosed and 1.3 million lost their lives from this disease. In addition, the total cost of treatments in Europe amounted to 199 billion euros, according to data provided by the company.

Artistic recreation of cancer cell. (Illustration: Amazings / NCYT)

Altum Sequencing participates together with UC3M in the training of predoctoral personnel, by incorporating doctoral students from the University into its team for a period of three years. The UC3M industrial doctoral program is facilitating multidisciplinary collaboration for the development of big data techniques, machine learning and artificial intelligence, in order to accelerate the results of biomedical research. The industrial doctorate programs, in addition to facilitating training, favor the transfer of knowledge and synergies between the university and the industrial sector.

This spinoff of the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid is also collaborating in different clinical trials and has commercialized this technology with a Chinese company for its exploitation in the Asian market. (Source: UC3M)