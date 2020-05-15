The “Pediatric Multi-System Inflammation Syndrome” has also been detected in adults aged 21 years

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States launched an alert on the inflammatory syndrome associated with the coronavirus that affects more children in the country every day

Cases of “Pediatric Multisystem Inflammation Syndrome” which would be a late response from COVID-19 in asymptomatic patients they have been registered in at least 15 states in the USA.

The disease, similar to Kawasaki syndrome and “toxic shock” syndrome, inflames body tissues and affects blood vessels.

If it is not treated in time, which is what has happened in many patients who have been diagnosed in advanced stages, it can cause damage to the coronary arteries, which could have a negative effect on patients in the long term.

Cases have already been reported in states like NY of patients who have had to be connected to ventilators due to the effects of the new syndrome.

One of the most unusual manifestations of the disease is that some children have had a swollen tongue.

“The tongue swells and becomes very red with white dots,” said Nancy O’Connor, a nurse from Plymouth, Massachusetts, whose 10-year-old son was diagnosed with the disease. “It looks like a big strawberry,” she described as quoted by WFTV 9 ABC.

Other symptoms that health authorities have mentioned include: severe fever, abdominal pain, rash. Complications can also lead to patients suffering cardiovascular accidents and kidney failure.

The information handled by the CDC indicates that in late April, medical personnel in the United Kingdom began to detect an increase in cases of minors with symptoms such as those mentioned. Those affected had tested positive for coronavirus.

In the United States, the majority of cases began to emerge in May. In New York State, for example, at least 102 cases have already been confirmed; and a minimum of three deaths.

In its alert, the office indicates that “the information available at the moment on risk factors, pathogenesis, clinical course and treatment for MIS-C is limited.”

The health entity has asked the public health authorities to “better characterize this condition of new recognition among the pediatric population.”

It should be noted, however, that the disease has not only been identified in children, but also in adults aged 21.

Health professionals handling suspicious cases should report to state and local health departments, the CDC call indicates.

.