The evolution of the new coronavirus continues to intrigue scholars and doctors around the world and the evolution of the virus is still unknown. According to two new studies published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology JAAD, the incidence of patients with covid-19 who had skin symptoms such as redness and wounds, as well as severe body pain, has been increasing. This scientific evidence brings to light the importance of the diagnosis, since the vast majority, those infected are not being tested, especially when the symptoms presented are less frequent.

In countries like Thailand, Italy and Spain, the importance of this new evidence is clear, since many patients manifest the coronavirus lightly, or asymptomatically, contaminating those close to them. What causes a skin lesion, associated with the most common symptoms of covid-19, to also become an indicator of the disease. “The population must know that any change in the skin, such as sensitivity or redness, especially in the extremities, can be a warning sign. To eradicate the disease, it is necessary to continue with the correct treatment and isolation of the patient”, explains Dr.ª Valéria Campos, a dermatologist who has been closely monitoring the evolution of coronavirus in the skin. The doctor also adds that “the lesions tend to appear 3 days after the onset of covid-19 symptoms and disappear within 8 days, without leaving a scar. Children are more likely to develop these wounds, but this symptom can affect patients with any age “alerts the specialist.

In the last 24 hours, the state health secretariats have notified the Ministry of Health of 2,105 new confirmed cases and 1,924 deaths, a number that continues to grow. Human coronaviruses were first discovered in the late 1960s, but since 2003, the virus has been causing several major epidemics, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and virus disease of the 2019 corona, which started in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, in December last year, resulting in this unprecedented worldwide pandemic.

Coronavirus Prevention

The forms of transmission of the coronavirus are still being investigated, but the contamination occurs through respiratory droplets, direct contact or with secretions such as saliva, sneezing, coughing, handshaking, or by contact with objects and surfaces contaminated with the mouth, nose or eyes.

The best way to prevent it is to wash your hands several times a day with soap and water. In the absence of soap, 70% alcohol-based disinfectant is required. In addition to avoiding contact with sick people and staying at home, following the social isolation regulations that were imposed.

Website: https://clinicavaleriacampos.com.br/

See too:

Check out the new European club shirts

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

