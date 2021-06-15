New Symptoms Associated With Indian Variant Of COVID-19 Discovered

Muscle aches and a feeling of “low battery” are among the symptoms of an infection of the Indian variant of COVID-19.

The same three symptoms appear in the media: headache, sore throat, and fever. For more than a year, all these signs were cause for alarm for people, since they are closely related to COVID-19 infections. However, one of the most characteristic of the Indian variant It went unnoticed for months — until now.

From the UK to the world

Tim Spector has devoted much of his professional efforts to studying the symptoms and consequences of COVID-19 infections in the body. His area of ​​specialty has been in the United Kingdom, as the variant of the virus in the country was one of the most alarming in the world.

The expert led the ZOE study regarding COVID-19 cases of the Indian variant, now known to the World Health Organization (WHO) as the Delta variant. According to Spector, in newer generations, it could feeling like a bad cold. Despite this, he continues to describe it as an “epidemic for young people and those who have not been vaccinated,” according to an interview published by the institution on YouTube.

The problem is that, even if they don’t feel too bad, people infected with this variant are highly contagious. This makes them risk agents for people who are still healthy. Due to the mismanagement of these infections, 90% of those sick with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom are infected with it, according to BBC coverage.

Loss of smell is no longer among the main symptoms

According to the ZOE study that Spector led, while fever remains a surefire indicator, losing your sense of smell is no longer. Particularly with the Delta variant, which is still proliferating in British territory, the main symptom is a feeling of being “with low battery“:

“This variant seems to work slightly differently,” says the expert. “People may think they just had some kind of seasonal cold and they are still going to parties and they can spread it to six other people. We believe this is fueling much of the problem. “

Chills, muscle aches and loss of appetite are among the manifestations of this “low battery” feeling that the study describes. Together with the symptoms already described for more than a year, it is most likely that the person be a positive patient.

Since there are no known symptoms of COVID-19, young people take it lightly, not knowing that they are highly infectious agents for others. Even if you have mild symptoms, Spector says, the most advisable thing is to take the test to rule out any possibility. “If you are concerned about your symptoms, seek medical advice,” he concludes.

