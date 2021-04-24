Completely renewed, the new Sym Maxsym 400 scooter evolves the GT concept and at a price of 6,299 euros. The best quality / price ratio in its segment and with a 5-year warranty.

April 23, 2021 (15:00 CET)

New SYM MAXSYM 400: the smart choice.

Power, design, functionality, comfort … The Maxsym 400 is a GT scooter that caters to perfection to the commitment to versatility between urban use and the interurban environment with all the requirements to have an optimal behavior in both uses. It is the perfect scooter for everyday commuting but also for use on the weekend. All this also with a extraordinary level of security to meet the greatest demands of its users who will therefore find that this new model is the smartest choice of the moment and the market.

Attractive design, excellent quality, outstanding performance and, in addition, the most competitive price. SYM has done a great job to take a leap forward in brand image, in customer perception of its capacity, its technology and the competitiveness of its products.

The Sym Maxsym 400 is the smartest choice of the moment.

Exquisite

The SYM Maxsym 400 enjoys a sleek design, which makes it more desirable to use and have experiences with it, besides wanting to own it. Is the most balanced and economical solution on the market in its segment in all sections, with the exquisite proposal that raises for users with an A2 card who want the use of a scooter as balanced as it is effective, dynamic as well as striking, elegant and powerful. Available in a chromatic range of four white, black, gray and blue colors, so that you can choose the one that best suits your taste and personality.

Functionality to the test of your day to day

The Maxsym 400 is a winning alternative due to its great functionality: with huge 45L hollow under seat that can host two full face helmets and which is easily accessed thanks to a front opening with an angle of more than 45º; smart ignition key Smart key that allows you to start the motorcycle without removing the key from your pocket (keyless starter); two practical front glove compartments, easily accessible, to store items of daily use, one of them with USB charger; Adjustable screen in two positions without the need for tools that guarantees protection without impairing stability.

Huge space under the 45L seat that can accommodate dfull face helmets.

Powerful and efficient motor

The spirited engine of the Maxsym 400 has 2% more power than the previous version accompanied by a reduction in fuel consumption of 32% less and complies with the new Euro 5 regulation, thus being more respectful with the environment. His 25 kW (34 hp) power suitable for A2 license, guarantee great driving enjoyment both in the city on medium and long-distance getaways. Also, thanks to 13-liter tank, we have exceptional autonomy to just visit the gas station after hundreds of kilometers.

To this contributes the notable reduction in weight, especially on the new chassis, 18% lighter than the previous one, which, together with a double rear shock absorber adjustable in five positions, gives the Maxsym 400 excellent agility and maneuverability for urban routes at the same time and great stability and poise on the road.

Maximum security

Equipped with c systemNext generation Traction Control (TCS) the Maxsym 400 it provides maximum safety to the driver by preventing the rear wheel from losing traction when starting, accelerating, driving … on surfaces with low or poor grip.

Detail of the Sym Maxsym 400.

For the sake of safety, add your braking system featuring dual front disc with dual piston radial calipers, Latest-generation Bosch ABS and the new ABL (AdvancedBrake Light), ABL (Advance Brake Light) safety system that activates the flashing of the rear light in the event of heavy braking above 70 km / h.

Quality assured

SYM is the brand with the widest range of scooters on the market, which also offers 5 year warranty completely free of charge on all models over 50cc., with the particularity that it is associated with the vehicle, so that guarantee can be transferred if the scooter is sold to another owner.

Do not doubt test the scooter by requesting a test ride test: the best way to understand why the Maxsym 400 is the best option. Sign up here!