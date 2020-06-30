New swine flu is today’s topic and this is what you should know about this new virus and the impact it could have.

The new swine flu It has the world on edge, after its potential to become a pandemic was unveiled.

The news came from China, since that’s where this new strain was discovered that has already “Jumped” to humans, but not explosively.

THE CHALLENGE BEFORE THE RESULTS

Chinese researchers say that this new type of flu swine has the potential to cause a future pandemic.

Scientists around the world warn that the virus does not currently appear to represent a immediate threat to world health.

Below we explore some questions that may arise before the new swine flu.

WHAT IS THE NEW SWINE FLU CALLED?

The new strain of flu that has been identified in China is similar to the 2009 swine flu, but with some new changes, this flu already has a vaccine and some people have immunity.

The new virus, the researchers they call it G4 EA H1N1, but some media abbreviate it as G4 only.

This virus can grow and multiply in cells that They line the human airways and jump from a porcine host.

WHEN DID IT ARISE?

The researchers discovered G4 during a surveillance program of pigs that developed between 2011 and 2018, in which they collected more than 30,000 nasal swab samples pigs in slaughterhouses and veterinary teaching hospitals in 10 Chinese provinces.

Of these samples, the researchers identified 179 viruses of swine influenza, but not all were a concern.

Some eventually decreased to non-threatening levels.

IS IT EQUAL TO CORONAVIRUSES?

For starters, this new strain is already quite identified and it has been studied for two years according to what was revealed by scientists.

Also has more similarities with the flu that appeared in 2009 and that in just 4 months she already had a vaccine.

Another difference is that «pigs are considered hosts important or ‘mixing vessels’ for the generation of pandemic influenza viruses.

The systematic surveillance of influenza viruses in pigs is essential for early warning and preparing for the next potential pandemic, ”the researchers wrote in the study.

That is, there is already a infection and investigation precedent, unlike the coronavirus that continues to reveal mysteries as the pandemic progresses.

COULD IT BE A PANDEMIC?

According to the researchers, the G4 can infect humans and it can rapidly replicate within our airway cells.

AND although G4 contains H1N1 genes, people who have received seasonal flu vaccines will not have immunity, which could cause a massive infection to explode.

Still there is no evidence that the G4 can spread from person to personBut the researchers cautioned that the virus was on the rise among pig populations and that it could pose a serious threat to human health.

IS THERE A VACCINE?

Although it is H1N1, there is still no vaccine against this virus, since G4 is relatively new and has not affected a massive population.

What we know about her is what the WHO revealed to CNN “The Eurasian avian-type swine influenza virus is known to circulate in the Asian swine population and it can infect humans sporadically.

Twice a year during influenza vaccine composition meetings, all virus information is reviewed and the need for new vaccine candidates.

We will read the document carefully to understand what’s new“Said WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier.

The authors have carried out exhaustive research on the risks of emerging viruses swine flu in China and show that there is evidence that these can pose a risk to human health, in particular that they can replicate in human cells and that they some pig farmers in China may be infecting.

Current vaccines may not adequately protect against them.

