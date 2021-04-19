New Superman & Lois Poster Remembers Their May 18 Comeback

Last March it was announced that “Superman & Lois” it temporarily interrupted its broadcast to make room for the sixth and final season of “Supergirl” and to accommodate delays caused by the COVID pandemic. Already then it was commented that the series was going to return next May 18 but The CW does not want us to forget about it and that is why they have published a new poster in which we see the titular couple.

So, in the new released image, we can see Tyler Hoechlin in his Man of Steel suit holding Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane as they both fly.

The series takes Clark back to Smallville to try to connect with his sons Jonathan and Jordan. At the same time, Lois faces Morgan Edge, owner of the Daily Planet, which has mysterious planets for Superman’s hometown.