New summer time: dangers in driving

With the time change and the fact of gaining hours of light, our body may take a few days to adapt to the situation, which may affect driving.

March 30, 2021 (14:15 CET)

How the change of time can affect our driving. Photo: iStock

There is no doubt that driving It is a task that requires have all five senses on and that the driver is in full capacity. If not, I know will put our security at risk and that of the rest of the road users that surround us: other drivers, pedestrians, cyclists …

You may think that it is exaggerated, but situations like the one we experienced last weekend, in which we had to advance the clocks one hour, can affect our rhythm of life. This is how the Civil Guard through your account Twitter. We enter summer time and that translates into more hours of sunshine, but it can also be turned into a increased tiredness and sleep at certain times.

Take some with you or in the car sunglasses or glasses it is always important for avoid sun glare. Remember to bring daytime running lights or low beams on, so it will be easier for other drivers to see you. And as a general advice, not only for this circumstance, avoid driving if you are tired.

With the time change we gain hours of light, but it is usually accompanied by sleep and fatigue. To guarantee #Vial Safety: ✅ Avoid glare with sunglasses

✅Avoid driving if you are tired

✅Use daytime running lights or low beams so they can see you better. Via: @DGTes pic.twitter.com/a03vVq4Oiw – Civil Guard 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) March 29, 2021

How can the change of time affect our rhythm of life?

In summary, the time change, even if it is only one hour and we do it twice a year, has a few effects similar to jet lag when we travel to another part of the world. The time change has a alteration of the time we are exposed to sunlight, a factor that can affect circadian rhythms.

The wake and sleep cycles are affected and require a certain time, in these cases a few days, for the body to acclimatize. Our body pays for it in different ways when we get out of its adaptations: daytime sleepiness, poor concentration, irritability, mood swings, poor performance… In this sense, it is recommended to keep the feeding schedules as much as possible and a good rest, without noise and in the dark, and more if we have to take the car the next day.