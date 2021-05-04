New Study Suggests COVID-19 Is Vascular, Not Respiratory Disease

After more than a year of scientific efforts, a study reveals that COVID-19 could be a cardiovascular disease.

It could be that, one year after the start of the pandemic, scientific research has deviated from its true impact on the human body. A recent study gives conclusive evidence that, rather than being a respiratory disease, COVID-19 is a cardiovascular disease.

A different perspective regarding COVID-19

Photo: Getty Images

It is known that COVID-19 invades the body, infecting healthy cells through a protein, which plays a key part in the development of the disease. However, a new study threw enough evidence that raises to recatalog the virus. Instead of being a respiratory condition, could be cardiovascular.

D According to Circulation Research, the virus attacks the vascular system at the cellular level, and recent findings explain the wide variety of brain conditions that occur during infection, which previously seemed disjointed.

The research was conducted with a team of scientists from the University of California, in collaboration with Xi’an Jiaotong University. Although the findings did not surprise the experts involved, it could shed new light on how to treat critically ill patients.

New terrain for alternative treatments

Photo: Getty Images

In addition to opening the door to new treatments, the research raises a different perspective to address the global health emergency. According to Uri Manor, co-lead author of the study, his discoveries could prevent cardiovascular accidents in positive patients:

“Many people think it is a respiratory disease, but in reality it is a vascular disease,” says the expert. “That could explain why some people have strokes and why some have problems in other parts of the body. What they have in common is that they all have vascular bases ”.

The study clearly details how the virus damages vascular cells for the first time. Not only is the harmful mechanism by which the protein invades cells, but instead the process is thoroughly documented.

Today we know, as a result of the results, that the gateway of the virus to cells, the ACE2 receptors are enough to cause disease. However, more studies on similar protein structures are required to expand the understanding of the infectivity and severity of mutant viruses.

