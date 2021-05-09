New Study Sheds More Light on Thrombus Rate After AstraZeneca Vaccine

A large study from Denmark and Norway published in the scientific journal The British Medical Journal has shed more light on the risk of rare blood clots in adults receiving their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The results show a slight increase in the rates of clots in the veins, including clots in the veins of the brain, compared to the rates expected in the general population. However, the researchers stress that the risk of such adverse events is considered low.

In their work, researchers from Denmark and Norway set out to compare national rates of blood clots and related conditions after vaccination with the vaccine with those of the general population in both countries. Your results are based on 280,000 people between the ages of 18 and 65 who received a first dose of the vaccine in Denmark and Norway from February 2021 to March 11.

Using national health registries, they identified event rates, such as heart attacks, strokes, deep blood clots, and bleeding events within 28 days of receiving a first dose of the vaccine and compared them to expected rates in the general populations of Denmark and Norway.

In the main analysis, the researchers found 59 blood clots in veins compared to 30 expected, which corresponds to an excess of 11 events per 100,000 vaccinations. This included a higher than expected rate of blood clots in the brain, known as cerebral venous thrombosis (2.5 events per 100,000 vaccinations). However, they did not find an increase in the rate of arterial clots, such as heart attacks or strokes.

For most of the remaining outcomes, the figures were largely reassuring, with slightly higher rates of less serious events such as thrombocytopenia (a condition related to low levels of platelets in the blood), bleeding disorders and bleeding, which they say could be influenced by increased vigilance from vaccine recipients.

This is an observational study, so you cannot establish a cause, only a correlation. And the researchers point to some limitations, such as lack of data on risk factors underlying clotting disorders and the possibility that their results may not be applicable to other ethnicities. However, the strengths of the study are the broad population-based approach, the use of reliable national registry data, and the almost complete follow-up of participants.

“The absolute risks of venous thromboembolic events described in this study are small, and the results should be interpreted in the context of the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19 both on a social and individual level “, conclude the authors.