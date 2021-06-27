New study reveals underground lakes at the planet’s South Pole

We have known for a while that Mars has water in it. What we didn’t know is how much water it actually has. New NASA research reveals New data on the subsurface of the South Pole of Mars, a place that seems to encompass dozens of underground lakes.

As far as we know, the underground surface of Mars contains at some points deposits of water ice and frozen carbon dioxide, known as dry ice. These deposits are in different layers that allow a better geological record of the history of Mars. They allow us, for example, to determine how in the past some areas of Mars were much colder to allow such freezing.

The (promising) South Pole of Mars

A new study carried out by NASA’s JPL department reveals more details about these underground deposits. “We are not sure if these signals are liquid water or not, but they appear to be much more widespread than the original document found,” JPL said, referring to the original 2018 research.

The agency used the MARSIS instrument of the Mars Express orbiter of the European Space Agency. With this radar instrument, researchers can send waves to the Martian surface and according to the reflections it receives back, what is below the surface is determined. Ice, for example, bounces off radar waves very easily, while components such as earth itself are easily penetrated with little reflection.

Points of the Martian South Pole that have revealed possible water deposits by the reflection of the radar waves. Via | JPL

JPL’s latest study reveals dozens of reflection points across the South Pole. These points cover a much larger area than was initially thought. But even more interesting is the fact that at many points the frozen water is less than two kilometers deep.

What does this tell us? What we need more research on that area of ​​Mars. These discoveries could spur new in-situ missions to the South Pole of Mars. A rover at the South Pole of Mars can help us better understand how water behaves in this area and how useful it would be for humans in the future.

It would not be a novelty as such, in 1999 NASA sent a polar lander to Mars, although their instruments did not survive the long journey there. There is still work ahead and we have more and more evidence of the presence of water.

Via | JPL

More information | Geophysical Research Letters