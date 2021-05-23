New study reveals how much exercise you should do to make up for sitting time

A new research has questioned the recommendation established by organizations such as the WHO to carry out an average of 30 minutes of exercise a day -or 150 minutes a week- to compensate for a sedentary lifestyle and has provided a series of guidelines that establish how much physical exercise it must be done to achieve better health.

“30 minutes of daily exercise is not enough to overcome the health risks of sitting too long, “researchers Sebastien Chastin of Glasgow Caledonian University and Keith Diaz of Columbia University Medical Center write in an article in The Conversation.

According to Chastin and Diaz, experts in behavioral medicine, the reason for increasing movement is obvious: “30 minutes represent only 2% of the day. And many of us spend most of our time sitting down, “they say.

To carry out this new research, Chastin and Diaz combined data from six different studies of the United Kingdom, United States and Sweden carried out in a total of 130,000 adults. Each study used a physical activity monitor to measure a person’s movements and time spent sitting throughout the day. The participants were followed for an average of four to 14 years to track whether any of them had died.

Among their conclusions, both experts have highlighted that “a healthy lifestyle requires more than 30 minutes exercise if you spend a lot of time sitting. “

For this reason, the researchers plan to carry out throughout the day a “cocktail” that includes a mix of light activity (such as shopping, cooking, or gardening), exercise, and sitting. “When it comes to leading an active lifestyle (…), different combinations of exercise and movement can be used to compensate for the damage of sitting, “they say.

The authors put various examples one of these combinations: “For many of us, our job requires us to sit for eight hours or more a day. do light activities for a few hours at night (such as housework or gardening) could still produce health benefits. If you are a stay-at-home parent and are often too busy to hit the gym, moving around during the day while doing essential tasks (like playing with kids or putting away groceries) can also improve your health, “the researchers say.

Chastin and Diaz have further warned that their study has found “that six minutes of light activity were equivalent to one minute of moderate to vigorous exercise. So you would need three hours of light activity to get the same benefit as 30 minutes of exercise. “

The researchers conclude that their findings “show that a healthy and active lifestyle it’s more than just exercising for 30 minutes, and that there are many different ways to achieve better health and longevity. “