The hydroxychloroquine -either alone or together with acithromycin- does not reduce the risk of death or drowning among patients with COVID-19, but it does lengthen the hospital stay, according to a study published by the magazine Med from Cell Press.

To carry out this work, experts from the universities of Virginia and South Carolina, as well as the Columbia Health System (Virginia), studied the cases of 807 patients hospitalized for coronavirus in health centers of the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

Of these patients, almost half (395) did not consume this drug and the rest were treated with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin (214) or only hydroxychloroquine (198).

Among the members of this last group, the researchers reported that the risk of death was higher and they observed a 33% increase in the length of admission; while with the combination of both drugs, the risk of death did not increase, but the time spent in hospital was 38% higher than that experienced by those who had not received hydroxychloroquine.

Despite this finding, the authors warned that the age and sex of the participants, mostly men over 70 years of age, could make these data not extrapolated to the rest of the population.

This is not the only study to have reached these conclusions about a drug that the US President He has defended vehemently, as on May 22, The Lancet magazine published a study based on data from hundreds of hospitals and involving 90,000 patients hospitalized for infection with coronavirus from around the world.

That report found that those who received hydroxychloroquine, or a related compound called chloroquine, had a significantly higher risk of death than those who did not receive the treatment.

Days after the publication of the study, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it was temporarily stopping clinical trials with hydroxychloroquine framed in its Solidarity trial.

However, soon after, three of the four authors of that study decided to back down because of the “various concerns regarding the veracity of the data and analyzes” presented in the paper.

After repeatedly referring to hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for COVID-19, US President Donald Trump surprised journalists a few weeks ago when he claimed that he himself was taking the drug.