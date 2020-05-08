A new study (preprint, that is, not yet reviewed by independent experts or published in a magazine) offers a ray of hope in the fight against the coronavirus: almost everyone who has had the disease, regardless of age, sex or severity of illness, make antibodies against the virus.

The study also suggests that anyone who has recovered from an infection can return to work safely, although it is not clear how long its protection would last.

Immunity

Most antibody tests are full of false positives: They detect antibody signals where there are none. But the new study was based on a test developed by Florian Krammer, a virologist at the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai, who has less than a 1 percent chance of producing false positive results.

The new study, moreover, is by far the largest, with results from 1,343 people in and around New York City.

The study also alleviated the disturbing concern that only some people, only those who were seriously ill, for example, might produce antibodies. In fact, the level of antibodies did not differ according to age or sex, and even people who only had mild symptoms produced a significant amount.

It should be noted that having antibodies is not the same as having immunity to the virus, but previous research has shown that antibody levels are closely related to the ability to neutralize the virus, the key to immunity.

Another finding from the study, that PCR diagnostic tests can be positive up to 28 days after infection onset, is also important. These tests look for genetic fragments, not antibodies, and suggest an active or waning infection. Researchers in South Korea recently announced, for example, that several suspected cases of ‘reinfection’ were the result of PCR tests that collected remains of dead viruses.

New study adds to evidence of immunity among those who have already been exposed to the coronavirus