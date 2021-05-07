New Stranger Things Teaser: A Famous Villain Returns!

Share

After fans were so eager to see the first teaser for Stranger Things. Finally, the series presented the teaser for its fourth season.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stranger Things fans had to wait longer for news on season four. The last thing that had been released about the series is a teaser released on February 14, 2020 in which we saw that Hopper (David Harbor) had not died, and that he actually seemed to be imprisoned in a Russian prison camp.

On May 5, the Netflix series began to create a stir with a video from Hawkins National Laboratory in which we watched a series of television screens showing seemingly random images. In the description of said video, the people behind the series warned fans that there were technical problems and that therefore they had no other option but to close the laboratory until further notice. But they said that on May 6 at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish time) they would return to normal. What did they mean? Find out!

The return of a villain

Dr. Martin Brenner is back! The teaser for the fourth season of Stranger Things shows us that the character played by Matthew Modine will return with a small army of children with special abilities. “Eleven, are you listening?” He says to the girl protagonist at the end of the video.

On the other hand, it had already been announced that the cast will have new additions. These include Jamie Campbell Bower and Robert Englund. Yes, Freddy Krueger. The actor will play a disturbed man locked up in a mental hospital for a murder committed in the 1950s. Jamie Campbell Bower will play Peter Ballard, an employee at the psychiatric hospital. Eduardo Franco will be Argyle, the new best friend of Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), a pot-man who works delivering pizzas. And Joseph Quinn will play Eddie Munson, head of the Hellfire Club, Hawkins’ official ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ club.

