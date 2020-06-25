Scientists detected, for the first time in the country, an African type of Zika, which would have circulated in Brazil in 2019

DNA40 –

BRAZIL.- A new strain virus zika circulates in Brazil, which represents a new health risk for the South American country, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation reported on Wednesday.

The foundation, which is the largest medical research center in Latin America, explained that in the monitoring of genetic sequences, scientists detected, for the first time in the country, an African type of zika, which would have circulated in Brazil in 2019.

Artur Queiroz, one of the study leaders explained that two strains of the virus are known zika Asian and African, and the new guy found in Brazil is of African origin.

The study indicates that this type of zika It has been circulating in the country for some time and suggests that it may have an epidemic potential, since most Brazilians do not have antibodies against it.