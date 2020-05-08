A new mutated strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 It has become dominant, and appears to be more contagious than the strain that spread during the early stages of the pandemic, scientists report.

They noted that the new strain appeared in Europe in February, spread across the east coast of the United States, and has been the dominant strain worldwide since mid-March, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A new strain of the coronavirus is more contagious, scientists warn | Ruth Fremson, The New York Times

The new strain spreads faster and could make people susceptible to a second infection with COVID-19, but it doesn’t appear to be more deadly, according to a genetic study published Thursday on BioRxiv, a website that researchers They use to share their work before it is reviewed by professionals.

Scientists said there was an “urgent need for an early warning,” so that vaccines and drugs under development to fight the new coronavirus are effective against the mutated strain, the Times reported.

In their study, the researchers performed a computational analysis of more than 6,000 genetic sequences of the coronavirus from around the world. It is not known why the new strain is more infectious than previous strains.

“The story is troubling as we see the rapid emergence of a mutated form of the virus, and throughout the month of March it became the dominant form of the pandemic,” study leader Bette Korber wrote on her Facebook page. , a computational biologist at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, the Times reported.

“When viruses with this mutation enter a population, they quickly take over the local epidemic, and therefore are more transmissible,” Korber explained.

In recent weeks, health experts have wondered if there are at least two coronavirus strains in the United States, one more common on the East Coast and one more common on the West Coast, Alan Wu told the Times. Wu is director of the clinical chemistry and toxicology laboratories at San Francisco General Hospital.

“We seek to identify the mutation,” he said, noting that his hospital has only had a few deaths among the hundreds of cases it has treated, which is “a very different story than the one we heard in New York.”

