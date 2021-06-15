New step towards topological graphene qubits

In the quantum world, electrons can group together to behave in fascinating ways, intervening in phenomena like the everyday magnetism (phenomena mediated by magnetic fields common in our electronic devices) and the rarest superconductivity (ability of some materials to conduct electric current without resistance or losses under certain conditions). These two behaviors are often antagonistic: the existence of one tends to destroy that of the other.

At present, the efforts of many researchers are focused on finding materials where these two opposite quantum states can artificially coexist, since this would generate a strange state called Yu-Shiba-Rusinov, which can be used to make topological qubits, which are the key to future quantum computers.

Experiments carried out at the IFIMAC center of the Autonomous University of Madrid have shown that magnetism and superconductivity can coexist in graphene, which opens the way for the creation of qubits or quantum bits based on this material.

Now, a work led by researchers from the IFIMAC center at the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM), with the collaboration of the Aalto University (Finland), the CNRS (France) and the INL (Portugal), has experimentally demonstrated that magnetism and superconductivity can coexist in graphene.

The work, which recently appeared on the cover of the journal Advanced Materials, describes how researchers, using a tunnel-effect microscope, were able to visualize Yu-Shiba-Rusinov states in graphene for the first time, opening a path towards topological qubits based on this. material.

In the words of the researcher Ivan Brihuega, who leads the UAM group where the experiments have been carried out, “these states provide a starting point to finally be able to create topological graphene qubits, revealing the potential of graphene as a platform for topological quantum computing”.

Topology is a branch of mathematics that allows us to describe how very fine materials can, step by step, undergo strange changes governed by quantum laws. Its applications extend to the field of superconductors and electronics. The topological materials They gained notoriety by receiving the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2016.

Graphene to create topological qubits

Regarding topological qubits, they provide the basis for topological quantum computing, a type of quantum computing much less sensitive to external interference. However, the design and control of topological qubits has been a critical problem until now, due to the difficulty of finding materials capable of hosting Yu-Shiba-Rusinov states. In the search for these materials, researchers have turned to graphene.

Topological qubits provide the basis for topological quantum computing, a class much less sensitive to external interference

Graphene, made up of a single layer of carbon atoms, represents a common and highly controllable material that has emerged as key to quantum technologies. However, chemically pure graphene is neither magnetic nor superconducting, which are the two main ingredients needed to build topological qubits based on Yu-Shiba-Rusinov states.

To overcome this stumbling block, the authors introduced superconductivity in graphene by coupling it with nano-sized lead islands, and used grain boundaries, naturally formed between graphene regions of different crystallographic orientations, as a source of local magnetic moments.

Tunneling microscopy image of one of the graphene samples used in the experiment. Triangular-shaped lead islands (in blue) form on the surface of graphene (in red), inducing superconductivity in this material. The image also shows several grain boundaries, which introduce magnetic moments into the graphene. The image is measured at -270ºC / Cortés-del Río et al.

Reference:

Cortés ‐ del Río, E., Lado, JL, Cherkez, V., Mallet, P., Veuillen, JY, Cuevas, JC, Gómez ‐ Rodríguez, JM, Fernández ‐ Rossier, J., Brihuega, I. Observation of Yu -Shiba-Rusinov states in superconducting graphene. Advanced Materials, 2021.

Rights: Creative Commons.