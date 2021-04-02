New step towards more nutritious and resistant plants thanks to CRISPR technology

New genome editing technologies derived from CRISPR / Cas systems from bacteria and arches they allow the genetic information of practically all organisms to be edited on demand. This is representing a real revolution in the field of biotechnology. However, in the case of plants, CRISPR / Cas genomic editing remains a laborious process that requires time and extensive experimental deployment. Now a new job would make it easier and faster.

The advance will allow the application in plants of the genetic cut and paste systems, which opens the door to obtaining new, more productive and nutritious varieties

A team of researchers from Institute of Molecular and Cellular Plant Biology (IBMCP), a joint center of the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) and the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), has taken a new step to facilitate genomic editing in plants.

Its progress will allow the application in these organisms of the CRISPR genetic cut and paste systems, which opens the door to obtaining new varieties that are more productive and nutritious, and more resistant to pests, pathogens and other environmental threats, such as droughts or temperatures. extreme. The study has been published in The Plant Journal.

“In plants, to express the reagents necessary for the desired editing of the genome – usually a Cas nuclease and synthetic guide RNAs (sgRNA) – it is necessary to previously carry out a genetic transformation of the plant tissue, usually with the bacterium Agrobacterium tumefaciens. An alternative to speed up this process consists of using a line transformed with a Cas nuclease, for example Cas9, and expressing the sgRNAs by means of a viral vector ”, he explains Jose Antonio Darós, CSIC researcher at the IBMCP.

In the editing process, the Cas9 nuclease cuts the Genomic DNA in the desired position, guided by the sgRNAs. Thus, while Cas9 is a common element in all editing processes, the sgRNAs change depending on the gene to be edited, which makes this process difficult.

Developed a new viral vector

The solution is through vectors derived from plant viruses which, thanks to their replication and movement capacity, can express high levels of sgRNAs in all plant tissues in a very short time. The IBMCP researchers have developed a new viral vector derived from virus X of the potato that allows the simultaneous expression of several sgRNAs in a very simple and efficient way.

This type of technological advance will greatly speed up the obtaining of new varieties of plants with improved nutritional and agronomic properties.

Jose Antonio Darós

“The results of our research have shown how several sgRNAs can be expressed by this viral vector without the need to separate them through signals for processing and, even so, high levels of editing are reached in all genes”, he indicates. Mireia Uranga, one of the co-authors of the work.

Researchers at the IBMCP have also verified that from the plant seeds infected by the vector, new plants can be regenerated with their perfectly edited genome and that are free of the virus. “This type of technological advances will greatly expedite the obtaining of new varieties of plants with improved nutritional and agronomic properties,” concludes Darós.

Reference:

Mireia Uranga, et al “Efficient Cas9 multiplex editing using unspaced sgRNA arrays engineering in a Potato virus X vector”. The Plant Journal https://doi.org/10.1111/tpj.15164

Rights: Creative Commons.