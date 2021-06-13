New step towards banning cages in animal husbandry

06/13/2021 at 1:51 PM CEST

New step towards the release of 300 million animals from their cages on livestock farms across Europe. Parliament has approved a mandate that obliges the European Commission to draft a regulation that ends this cruel practice, a decision that has been made by the vast majority of political parties in the European Parliament.

Last Thursday, June 10, and with an overwhelming majority, the European Parliament urged the European Commission to declare farm animal cages illegal throughout the European Union by 2027, this in response to the citizens ‘initiative’ End the Cage Age ‘, which aims to end the era of cages.

This resolution was approved by 558 members of the European Parliament who voted in favor, while only 37 did so against and there were 85 abstentions. Now, the European Commission must legislate in this regard to review the outdated Directive 98/58 / EC of the European Union on farm animals.

Specific, the mandate issued by Parliament urges you to propose legislative instruments to end the use of cages in the livestock of the Union, between now and 2027, gradually, offering an adequate transition period.

The plenary stressed that several EU member states are already successfully applying alternatives to cage rearing systems and encouraged their development, improvement and promotion at the national level.

There are currently 300 million caged animals in Europe. Laying hens and rabbits are confined in spaces the size of a letter-size sheet of paper, according to animal rights organizations.

Adult female pigs have to spend almost half a year in cages where they cannot even turn around. Calves, geese, and quail are also caged, preventing them from engaging in basic natural behaviors. The parliamentarians agreed on the need to end these practices.

They also highlighted the need to ensure that all products marketed in the EU, including imported ones, also comply with these future standards, therefore all imported products must come from animals in cage-free systems.

This resolution would transform the entire global market and close commercial doors for countries, including Mexico, and their products that contain eggs and want to be marketed in the European Union, and would directly impact those companies and producers that have refused to date. begin your transition to the “cage-free” system.

Unlike Europe and far removed from this favorable resolution for animals, in Mexico there are more than 222 million caged animals. Since 2019, the project of the Official Mexican Standard (NOM), which will regulate the production of cage-free eggs, has been on hold.

The Animal Equality collective has been promoting work groups and participation in the drafting of the same to ensure that the standard guarantees better levels of well-being for chickens that suffer in cages.

Along with this call for cage removal, the European Parliament asked the Commission to come up with proposals to ban the cruel and unnecessary force-feeding of ducks and geese for the production of foie gras.

It is expected that the Commission announce the measures it will take in this regard on June 30 of this year.

“Citizens have been waiting for years for the cage ban to materialize. We are delighted that the European Parliament has taken a firm stance against cages. The time has come for politicians to move from words to deeds. As of today, the ball is in the Commission’s court. We do not expect anything other than an ambitious timetable to end the use of these torture instruments called cages & rdquor ;, said Olga Kikou, head of Compassion in World Farming EU.

The European citizens’ initiative ‘End the Cage Age’ was signed by 1.4 million people across Europe and it is the first successful initiative for farm animals.

It is supported by more than 170 organizations, including Animal Equality, a group of deputies from different parties in the European Parliament, the European Committee of the Regions, a group of more than 140 scientists and veterinarians, and representatives of the business community.

