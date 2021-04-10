New Star Trek movie with JJ Abrams is in development – Tomatazos

Don’t think that after his collaboration with Lucasfilm for Star Wars, JJ Abrams will have a lot of free time. The director of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61% is also preparing yet another installment in the franchise of Star trek. It has been revealed that, despite the little attention that the saga had received in the cinema, the plan is to continue with it and to do so, Paramount has set its sights again on Bad Robot, the director’s company.

According to Heroic Hollywood, it has been confirmed that JJ Abrams will be a producer of a new film by Star trek. The director, as you surely remember, was responsible for the reboot trilogy starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto. The most recent of which was released in 2016 and was Star Trek – Limitless – 84%. If those movies were to your liking, brace yourselves because more will be on the way.

There are very few details about the project. The reveal came alongside the announcement that several Paramount titles have been delayed yet again in order, hopefully, to better exploit the promise of a bigger box office after the second half of the year once America is over. the speedy vaccination campaign that will be made available to all adults in the following weeks.

The delays correspond to titles like Top Gun: Maverick that runs from July 2 to November 19 and Mission Impossible 7 will premiere on May 27, 2022. A year later we will see Mission Impossible 8 on July 7, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022. These changes also respond to Disney’s recent rearrangement, because in that second week of July, it has just found, now, Black Widow release date, with which they hardly want compete the same day.

As we mentioned, there is no report yet on whether the new Star Trek project will remain in the continuity of the most recent saga. Previously, the possibility of a prequel with Captain Kirk’s father, played by Chris Hemsworth, had been raised. Likewise, it had been mentioned that Quentin Tarantino had an idea for a franchise title as did director Noah Hawley, but both seem to have been scrapped.

Since 2016, the Star Trek universe has had much more life on television with the Star Trek: Discovery show – 95%, Lower Decks Y Picard. The saga had a major panel at Comic-Con 2019, which seemed to signal that there was still an interest in this intellectual property. With the recent launch of the Paramount Plus streaming platform, it might not be such a bad idea to find new stories to tell and eventually bring exclusively to that service.

Abrams, for his part, is a busy man. In addition to this commitment, he is known to be developing various projects in a deal with HBO Max / Warner Media for the DC world. Among them, a film by Justice League Dark and a Superman film that will be a reboot of the version of Henry Cavill that is canon in the DCEU. The tentative release date for the new Star Trek movie is June 9, 2023, so it’s unlikely we’ll have any more news on it anytime soon.

