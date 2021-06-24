New Star Trek content comes exclusively to Paramount +

Paramount plus Latin America announces the exclusive premiere of the Star Trek, Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds franchise series

The hit original half-hour animated comedy series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS (seasons 1 and 2) will come exclusively to Paramount + Latin America from September 2021. In addition, the next original series, STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, will also arrive on the premium streaming service.

“We seize the opportunity to bring these two new series from the iconic Star Trek universe to Paramount + Latin America,” he commented. Kelly Day, President of Streaming and Chief Operating Officer of ViacomCBS Networks International. “We are proud that Paramount + be a destination for Star Trek. They are a perfect complement to our diverse content offering that includes beloved franchises, fresh original content and fan-favorite content for our audience around the world. ”

Developed by Emmy Award Winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s less important ships, the USS Cerritos, in 2380. Ensign Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and social life, while the ship is rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing on the “lower decks” of USS Cerritos include Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by by Noël Wells and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. Starfleet characters that make up the ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by by Gillian Vigman.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

Lower Decks is a production of CBS Eye Animation Productions, the new animation division of CBS Studios; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin of Secret Hideout, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth of Roddenberry Entertainment and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) are executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, is serving as co-executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy® award-winning independent animation production company, is the animation studio for the series. The series is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS

The series is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike was in command of the USS Enterprise. The series will feature fan-favorite characters from the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Scientific Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the USS Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. Additional cast members include Babs Olusanmokun (Black Mirror, Dune), Christina Chong (Tom and Jerry, Black Mirror), Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Jess Bush (Skinford, Les Norton), and Melissa Navia (Dietland, Billions).

The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story of Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Syracuse, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper and Davy Perez will serve as co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman continues to serve as executive producer and a key part of the STAR TREK: PICARD creative team. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group

