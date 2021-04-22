new sporty version of the compact

We do not know at the moment if it will reach Europe, but Ford has presented in Australia a new version of the Focus called ST-3. We give you all the data and we show it to you in photos.

April 22, 2021 (12:20 CET)

Ford Focus ST-3 2022: meet the new sports version of the compact.

A Ford Focus ST… yet more spicy and interesting. That is what the oval brand has presented in Australia, with the Appellation of ST-3 and with more exclusive and striking details. At the moment it is advertised only for the country of Oceania and also in a limited edition of 200 units. But, what differentiates it from other sports versions of the famous compact?

The new Ford Focus ST-3 2022 is characterized by reaching the market with a more complete standard equipment, which includes from a spectacular panoramic sunroof toheated Recaro sports seats and with electric lumbar adjustment, 10-speaker B&O Play audio system with subwoofer, Head Up Display of information projected on the windshield or a new blind spot control with cross traffic alert.

Ford Focus ST-3 2022.

As detailed by the brand, the new version of the compact also shows a system of iFord’s advanced front lighting, with camera that detects curves on the road and lights up. The beam is thus adapted to road conditions and to all kinds of driving situations. There’s also wireless charging for mobile phones, keyless entry and start, ambient LED lighting, and dual-zone climate control.

Regarding your engine, no changes. The new Ford Focus ST-3 rides under the hood a 2.3 4-cylinder engine and 276 HP of power, with 420 Nm of maximum torque between 3,000 and 4,000 rpm. Of course, this Australian version arrives only associated with 7-speed automatic transmission, and never with a 6-speed manual.

Ford Focus ST-3 2022: this is its interior.

The President and CEO of Ford Australia, Andrew BirkicHe noted that “the Focus ST has attracted a passionate audience and the ST-3 complements our popular Ford Performance portfolio that also includes the Fiesta ST, Mustang and Range Raptor. Premium trim levels add an extra touch of prestige to the Focus ST’s already highly regarded performance credentials, with the technology and innovation that our enthusiastic customers have come to expect from a hot hatch, ”he confirmed.

The new Ford Focus ST-3 2022 starts its marketing in Australia from a price of $ 37,400 American people.