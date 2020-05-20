The new specification of SD 8.0 (SD8.0) uses PCIe 4.0 like interface and protocol NVMe to reach up 3,938 MB / s speed with SD Express cards. These cards are also backward compatible, so devices that cannot squeeze the most out of them can continue to use them without fear, albeit at a slower speed.

SD 8.0: four times more performance thanks to PCIe 4.0

The previous SD 7.0 standard introduced PCIe 3.1 and NVMe in SD card architectures in July 2018, and they were later introduced in the microSD Express 7.1 standard in February 2019. Both standards are ideal for capturing 4K and even 8K video, but quadrupling the speed brings many improvements.

To have more data channels available, the SD Express standard adds a series of pins at the bottom compared to the traditional ones. In the case of SD 8.0, even more pins have been added at the bottom up to a total of 27, being able to use one or two PCIe 4.0 lines. In order to achieve maximum speed, it is necessary to use a reader that can cope with two PCIe 4.0 lines. If not, the speed will drop to 1,969 MB / s, which is the maximum speed that can also be achieved with two PCIe 3.0 lines.

Thus, with SD 8.0, you can record videos in slow motion or shoot in burst without fear of saturating the buffer. They will also allow you to record video in 4K and 8K without fear of being able to suffer cuts in the video for saturating the card. You will also be welcome on portable consoles compatible with SD cards, since the games will be able to load faster, in addition to being able to store all the games that we want with microSD cards of 512 GB or up to 1 TB. In the case of Switch, we will have to wait for the new standard to reach microSD, since at the moment SD 8.0 is valid only for full-size SD.

It is compatible with all SD standards on the market

The new standard can be used in cards SDHC, SDXC, and SDUC, where SDHC are cards ranging from 2 to 32 GB; SDXC, from 32 to 2 TB; and SDUC, from 2 to 128 TB. The latter is not yet used in the market because SD cards larger than 1TB have not been released yet. Fortunately, the SD Association is already thinking about the future, and with this new format we will be able to use cards with much more capacity.

At the moment it is not known when the first cards that use this standard will be available, but it will be difficult to see them this year. In fact, despite being announced almost two years ago, There is still no SD Express card on the market. The latest available information referred to the fact that the first cards with this standard would be available this year, and the first cameras compatible with it would be launched in 2021. Therefore, it seems that we will still have to wait at least a year to enjoy these enormous speeds. .