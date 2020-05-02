Indo-Pacific moray eel (Gymnothorax undulatus) was first described by the French naturalist Bernard Germain de Lacépède in 1803. However, A team of South African researchers recently discovered that it actually contains two different species genetically and morphologically.

Moray eels are members of the Muraenidae family, one of the most diverse, abundant and widely distributed families of the order Anguilliformes.

Likewise, those of the muraenidae include two subfamilies, in turn made up of 16 genera and around 200 species, distributed mainly in tropical and temperate seas around the world.

The Brunettes they are animals that instill respect and fascination for everyone who meets them.

Associated with coral reefs

In this new study, a team from the University of Rhodes and the South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity reviewed the taxonomic status of the wavy moray, which represents the largest genus in the Muraenidae family.

“The Indo-Pacific moray eel is one of the most common tropical species associated with coral reefs in the Indo-Pacific region and is found at a depth of 36 meters.”, the researchers write.

“The color pattern of species on the body generally varies from light brown to dark brown with fuzzy vertical bars, with or without irregular brown rectangular spots, separated by a narrow, pale lattice.”

In the study, experts examined around 100 samples of Moray Eels originally identified as Gymnothorax undulatus from the western Indian Ocean.

“The review of widely distributed species often leads to the description of new species”, the researchers explained.

In fact, in the study, morphological and genetic analyzes indicated that Gymnothorax undulatus contains more than one species.

Called Gymnothorax elaineheemstrae, members of this species are found along the South African coast.

“Gymnothorax elaineheemstrae can be distinguished from other species within the genus in the western Indian Ocean by its color pattern and vertebral count”, the study authors wrote.

The cousin of these new species is the Electrophorus voltai, eel that produces the highest natural electric shock in the world.

Gymnothorax elaineheemstrae. Image credit: Dennis King.

