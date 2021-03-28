New species of chameleon discovered in Ethiopia

Christened Trioceros wolfgangboehmei, the new species is a small-sized chameleon with a total length of 15.6 cm with a relatively short head 1.9 cm long.

The body color is yellowish, brownish or even bright green and varies in different individuals.

“It generally lives in small trees and bushes at an altitude of more than 2,500 meters above sea level.”

According to experts, “a part of the population is well protected within the Bale Mountains National Park,” the authors said. “But another part lives in the open air, in areas of agricultural use and even in gardens and vegetation remains in local villages ”.