New species of bird discovered in Papuan cloud forests

The satin picabayas, Melanocharis citreola, is the name of the new species whose description has been published in the scientific journal Ibis. It differs from other members of the genus by plumage coloration, morphology, and multiple differences in its genome. The picabayas inhabit the understory from jungles well preserved, where they feed mainly on small fruit.

The area of ​​New Guinea where it has been found is one of the least explored in the world and harbors an enormous diversity still unknown to the scientific community.

“Birds are an exception, since they are much better studied than other taxonomic groups such as invertebrates or plants, and that is why finding an undescribed species is very difficult,” he explains. Borja Mila, researcher at the MNCN-CSIC. In fact, this is only the second species described in New Guinea in the last 80 years, after the description of the carlota honeyed, Melipotes carolae, found in the Foja Mountains in 2005.

The family Melanocharitidae, endemic to New Guinea, includes the picabayas, of the genera Melanocharis and Rhamphocharis, and to weevils, of the Toxorhamphus and Oedistoma genera, and represents an interesting case of adaptive diversification, with species that have evolved beaks of different shapes and sizes to adapt to the consumption of fruits and nectar in tropical forests.

At first, the team believed that it was a sister species to the long-tailed woodpecker, Melanocharis longicauda, ​​due to its coloration and the altitude at which it was discovered, but phylogenetic analyzes, which allowed reconstructing the evolutionary history of the group, revealed that it is more related to the striated picabaya, Melanocharis striativentris.

Inland 1,200 m cloud forest in the Kumawa Mountains, West Papua. / Borja Milá.

Expeditions with new finds

The new species of picabayas was captured during two biological expeditions in 2014 and 2017 to the region of Lengguru, in the Isthmus of the Head of the Bird, a karst area with rugged topography and difficult penetration due to the lack of surface water. Organized by the French Research Institute for Development (IRD) and the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI), the expeditions led to numerous discoveries about the region’s zoological and botanical diversity, both terrestrial and marine.

We got three more individuals, two of them immature males, but no sign of the females. Clearly there is still much to know about this and other New Guinea birds

Borja Milá, MNCN-CSIC

“In 2014, on the last day of sampling at 1,200 m in the Kumawa Mountains, we captured in the nets a male picabaya that clearly belonged to an undescribed species of the genus Melanocharis. It was an exciting moment, ”says Milá. From there a second, longer expedition to the mountains was organized Kumawa in 2017 in order to obtain more data on the new species.

“We spent a month camping at 1,200 meters and we got three more individuals, two of them immature males, but no sign of the females. Clearly, there is still much to know about this and other New Guinea birds ”, Milá concludes.

Reference:

Milá, B., J. Bruxaux, G. Friis, K. Sam, H. Ashari, C. Thébaud. 2021. A new, undescribed species of Melanocharis berrypecker from western New Guinea and the evolutionary history of the family Melanocharitidae. Ibis, DOI: 10.1111 / ibi.1298

