New Sony Xperia 1 III: total commitment to photography and audio in the most advanced Xperia

Sony has made official the new generation of its family of high-end mobiles, led by the Sony Xperia 1 III. It is the third installment of this series, which takes the witness of the previous Xperia 1 II to become the Sony’s most advanced terminal to date.

Following in the footsteps of his predecessors, the Xperia 1 III comes equipped with top-notch specifications, with a design that maintains the classic lines of the Xperia series, and an improved multimedia section with a clear focus on photography, video and audio.

Sony Xperia 1 III, all the information

Sony Xperia 1 III Specifications Dimensions 165 x 71 x 8., 2mm

186 grams 6.5-inch OLED CinemaWide screen

21: 9

3,840 x 1,644 pixel resolution

120 Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM 12 GB Operating system Android 10 Storage 256 GB CamerasRear 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel variable telephoto (70-105mm) + 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle + ToF sensor | 8 megapixel front Battery 4,500 mAh with 30W fast charge Others Dolby Atmos audio, 360 spatial audio, IP65 / 68, 3.5 mm headphone port, side fingerprint reader

A design with few changes, and a smoother screen

Comparing the Xperia 1 III to last year’s model head-to-head, we won’t find too many differences in relation to the physical aspect. This new generation maintains the rectangular glass and aluminum body, with well-marked corners and a considerable size that exceeds the 16.5 centimeters tall.

The rear comes in a smooth matte finish, available in several different colors, including black and purple.

Its front is occupied by what is, without a doubt, one of the strengths from this phone: a 6.5-inch diagonal OLED display, with a refresh rate of 120 hertz and 4K resolution. We are still facing a CinemaWide screen, with a 21: 9 aspect ratio.

Snapdragon 888 and 12 GB of RAM

How could it be otherwise, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 It is the processor that gives life to the device. It is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage.

The battery has 4,500 mAh capacity, and there is no lack of 30W fast charge. In addition, Sony introduces wireless charging on your flagship device, as well as reverse charging.

Android 11 is the version of the system that gives life to the terminal, with the light customization that Sony uses to introduce into the software of their phones.

The first variable telephoto seen on a smartphone

Sony has decided not to bet on high resolution sensors on your new reference device. Instead, it remains conservative by providing a 12 megapixel triple camera.

However, we do find a great novelty as is the inclusion of a variable telephoto system built-in 12 megapixel telephoto sensor. Thanks to a special lens system, the sensor allows vary between a focal length of 70 and 105 millimeters equivalent without resorting to extra sensors.

Besides that, we have a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle camera, and a 12-megapixel front selfie sensor.

Sony Xperia 1 III price and release date

Sony has confirmed that the price of the Xperia 1 III will be 1,119 euros. It may buy from summer this year.

