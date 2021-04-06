New songs released by Nirvana, Jimi Hendrix and other artists of the ‘Club of 27’ composed with artificial intelligence

Fans of the great musicians belonging to the so-called ‘Club of 27’ by the age in which they died have long wondered what kind of music their favorite artists would have continued to play if they were still alive. Now, thanks to advances in technology, a company has managed to produce songs created by artificial intelligence recreating the style of Nirvana, Jimi Hendrix and Amy Winehouse, among others.

To produce the album ‘Lost Tapes of the 27 Club’, the Canadian organization Over the Bridge, which supports musicians with mental problems, fed the artificial intelligence program Google Magenta with melodies, rhythms and other musical elements of the ill-fated artists.

As a result of the analysis of about 30 songs by each of the musicians included in the production, the algorithm generated a series of new pieces based on the elements learned during the analysis of the data with which the ‘software’ was fed.

One of the songs, ‘Drowned in the Sun’, was developed following the patterns used by Nirvana, and, according to Eric Hogan, who played the vocals, bears a similarity to ‘You Know Your Right’.

Similarly, the organization paid tribute to other music icons, such as Jimi Hendrix, with the song ‘You’re Gonna Kill Me’, or the British Amy Winehouse, whose style is easily recognizable in ‘Man I Know’.

As Over the Bridge explains, this album aims to educate members of the music industry to receive psychological help “so that they can continue to create the music that we will all love for years to come. Because artificial intelligence will never replace the real one ”.