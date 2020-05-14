Nicki Nicole recorded her first single for Sony Music Latin and DALE PLAY Records, a few months after emerging as a music star by becoming number one in the YouTube trend ranking thanks to her participation in the Music Sessions of Bizarrap. This is “Colocao”, a song that combines bright soul with elegant R&B and Latin flavor.

“In Colocao I play with my voice, with different tones. We try new rhythms and melodies. I was inspired, I flowed with the beat, and I felt like Drake ”, The young Rosario declared, mentioning the Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and actor. According to what the record company reported, the song “It combines Nicki’s natural talent for freestyle with a lot of freshness and her voice so distinguished by her flow and expressiveness.”

The video that can be seen was filmed in Buenos Aires under quarantine protocol by the artist and her brothers.

Nicki Nicole – Colocao (Official Video)

Sony Music US Latin President Álex Gallardo said: “A year ago we discovered Nicki Nicole with her song ‘Wapo Traketero’ and it was love at first sight. We felt it was a breath of fresh air on the art scene. A new voice, original and authentic. Weeks later, When we met Nicki personally, we were captivated by his captivating personality. Despite his youth, maturity and artistic weight were already visible only to the greatest. It is a privilege that he has trusted us to accompany him in his career, which will undoubtedly come full of successes ”.

Nicki recently made history in the first annual Spotify Awards, obtaining the Radar Trap In Spanish Artist and Most-Streamed Female Artist in Gaming Consoles awards, becoming the most talented Argentinean talent. award-winning of the night. He also raised the audience to his feet, giving a captivating performance of his viral hit “Wapo Traketero.”

