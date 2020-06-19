On June 21 will take place a annular solar eclipse that can be seen worldwide thanks to the Internet –Route of the eclipse by NASA-. The latter will have to abide by Spain, which will not be among the lucky countries that will enjoy on-site the first solar eclipse of 2020. It will be visible in the Republic of the Congo or Ethiopia; in Southeast Europe in Asia, where it will cross China, Taiwan, the Philippine Sea and southern Guam, to finish at sunset by the North Pacific Ocean and Australia.

What is an annular solar eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon is somewhat further from Earth, so it cannot completely cover the Sun; O well when our planet is closer to the king star in its orbit. This Sunday, the Moon and the Sun will overlap, and just at that precise moment a spectacular circle of light will appear around the Moon: the ‘ring of Fire’. That day our satellite will block sunlight almost entirely (99%), reason why it will be a practically total eclipse, with a duration of 348 minutes. The maximum will be visible near the city of Jyotirmath, India.

Be careful when looking

The recommendations are clear when observing an eclipse. Adequate protection is of special importance, since the Conventional sunglasses are not enough to prevent eye damage and even blindness. Special manual lenses or riflescopes (ISO 12312-2) will be necessary, as warned by Natacha Payà, Meteored expert.

This year there will be a total of six eclipses: four twilight of the moon (January 10, June 5, July 5 and November 30); and two lots, the first to cancel this Sunday and another total for which we will have to wait until December 14th.



