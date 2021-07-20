New Snom M9B beacon gateways | News | Communications

Snomannounces its latest developments for precise location, theft protection and emergency calls with gateways and beacon tags that interact perfectly with the DECT base station Snom M900 for multicell operation.

And it is that, despite the use of advanced VoIP infrastructures, the company still does not take advantage of the optimization potential that the integration between IT and OT telecommunications. With this panorama, and after the recent incorporation of numerous functions for office automation in its end devices, the manufacturer “continues to evolve towards integration, achieving an enormous expansion and specialization of the application scenarios through its communication systems. reliable and powerful for the day to day of the company ”, they explain.

Gateways beacon Snom M9B.

Thus, the Snom M9B beacon gateways (pictured) They are compact design receivers that can register devices present at a short distance (1 to 15 m) via Bluetooth or “tags” (such as the Snom M9T) and report their location. Thanks to beamforming, the four antennas built into the M9B allow precise tag tracking by sending this information in real time and encrypted to the next M900 base station via the DECT data connection. Post-processed information is used, for example, to trigger a reaction (alarm) or to show exactly where the tag is on the Snom phone screen.

Thanks to the BLE standard (“Bluetooth low energy”) used, Snom M9B beacons are also particularly energy efficient. Therefore, powering through solar panels for the use of mobile beacons would be a practical option to include a power supply within the scope of the end device.

Numerous application scenarios

The possibilities offered by this technology are as numerous as they are effective. Snom beacon systems prove useful when using real-time alarm, location or asset tracking systems.

For example, hospitals and nursing homes require a safe and functional system for the immediate location of mobile teams, clients or nursing personnel. The same applies to frequently used mobile tools (forklifts, pallet trucks, etc.) in logistics or construction, as well as easy-to-steal components from offices, museums, hotels or shops. Snom beacons are the ideal solution for this task: the existing telecommunications infrastructure is extended with highly professional beacon gateways and tags through system integration. This not only allows the proper use of resources, but also avoids complications and additional costs.

Advice

The beacon technology developed and optimized by Snom is considered as a highly professional solution, fully adapted to the respective needs of the client: The beacon infrastructure is rarely implemented “off-the-shelf” (on the fly), since the installations such require careful planning and a series of on-site tests on conditions. Therefore, the company’s specialists advise companies on their projects from initial ideation to completion.