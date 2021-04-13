New Skoda Octavia Sportline 2021

The range of the fourth generation of the Skoda Octavia welcomes a new sporty finish, the Sportline, which makes its debut in the Czech saloon.

April 12, 2021 (14:00 CET)

New Skoda Octavia Sportline.

Sure the denomination Sportline is familiar to you in the range of vehicles Skoda. It is a finish that, without reaching what the RS versions can offer in the Czech firm, provides a sporty touch to exterior and interior aesthetics of their vehicles. However, this Sportline finish never been available in the Octavia range … until now.

The 4th generation of the Czech compact saloon, the most complete in its history, receives this new finish, located between the Style and RS. Will be available in both bodies of the Octavia, both four-door and the familiar Combi, in combination with mechanical diesel, gasoline, CNG, micro hybrids and plug-in hybrids, the latter being able to be front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Skoda Octavia Sportline in four-door body.

In its exterior image, the Skoda Octavia Sportline incorporates black elements on the front apron, the grille frame, the Skoda lettering at the rear, on the diffuser and the rear spoiler (the latter on the four-door body) and on the standard 17-inch wheels. Optionally, you can choose 18-inch wheels in metallic black or some exclusive alloy wheels for this 19-inch trim.

Already in the inside, the new Skoda Octavia Sportline incorporates more details in black, such as the decorative strips, in addition to a textile finish for the instrument panel. The multifunction sports steering wheel has its own Sportline badge, while the sports seats have built-in head restraints and they have a breathable upholstery called ThermoFlux.

Skoda Octavia Sportline in Combi family body.

Skoda promises all Simply Clever solutions present in all its Octavia range and that facilitate the driver’s life, as well as a high technological load on board. Optionally, this new Octavia Sportline can be equipped with the Dynamic Chassis Control, which offers 15 riding settings and continuously adjusts the characteristics of the damping system, as well as a Collision Prevention Assistant, Turning Assistant and a new central airbag, located between the front seats.